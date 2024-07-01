SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

