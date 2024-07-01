SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 5,215 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

