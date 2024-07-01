VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Boosted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.