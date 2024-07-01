MXC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $50.27 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. MXC has a market capitalization of $50.27 million and $53.68 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MXC has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,931,600 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00955271 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $56,862,286.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

