Orchid Price Tops $0.0748 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $73.27 million and $1.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,788.20 or 1.00010045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012464 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00077227 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07521007 USD and is up 7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,011,726.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

