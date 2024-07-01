Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 52-Week High at $594.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 594.50 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.54), with a volume of 294450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573.50 ($7.28).

Investec Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 539.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 524.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 785.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,520.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group

Investec Group Company Profile

In other Investec Group news, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £279,999.20 ($355,193.71). In other news, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £884,418.80 ($1,121,931.75). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 53,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.60), for a total transaction of £279,999.20 ($355,193.71). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,667 shares of company stock valued at $158,410,660. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

