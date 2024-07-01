Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 52-Week High at $594.50

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 594.50 ($7.54) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.54), with a volume of 294450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 573.50 ($7.28).
Investec Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 539.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 524.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 785.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Investec Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,520.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group
Investec Group Company Profile
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.