HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 353,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

