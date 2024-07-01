Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.88 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $69.15 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,270,898 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

