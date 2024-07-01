Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.32 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.32 billion and approximately $256.88 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,074,016,866 coins and its circulating supply is 24,073,914,870 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,071,927,386.45236 with 24,071,942,545.05729 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18353208 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $276,411,110.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

