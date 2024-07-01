Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

