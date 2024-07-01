Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GCAAF stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

