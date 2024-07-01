Oasis Network Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $679.96 million and $14.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.58 or 0.05520027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00047696 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.1003095 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $17,329,542.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

