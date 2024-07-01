Reviewing Nexalin Technology (NXL) & Its Competitors

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nexalin Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nexalin Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology Competitors 252 769 2037 101 2.63

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Nexalin Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexalin Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexalin Technology -3,088.12% -154.84% -122.94% Nexalin Technology Competitors -152.14% -47.46% -5.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexalin Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 -$4.65 million -2.56 Nexalin Technology Competitors $986.73 million $82.19 million -8.87

Nexalin Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexalin Technology. Nexalin Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nexalin Technology has a beta of 5.53, suggesting that its share price is 453% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology’s peers have a beta of 12.64, suggesting that their average share price is 1,164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexalin Technology peers beat Nexalin Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. The company designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, alzheimer's disease, and dementia. It also licenses and sells Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and undetectable to the human body that can provide relief to its afflicted with mental health issues. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

