SteelPeak Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.