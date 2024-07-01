Optas LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 685,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 131,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 2,898.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,581,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after buying an additional 4,428,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRAB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.82. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.