Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 810 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 629.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.37.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $257.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.34 and a 200-day moving average of $253.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

