Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $247,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its 200 day moving average is $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

