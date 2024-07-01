Breakwater Capital Group Buys 131 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $99.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.