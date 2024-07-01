American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) Releases Earnings Results

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $53.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter.

American Overseas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOREF opened at $340.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.59. American Overseas Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $355.00.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products through specialty managing general agents and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd.

