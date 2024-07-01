ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Posts Earnings Results

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 19.53%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance

CNET stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.