GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$4.37 million during the quarter.
GLG Life Tech Stock Performance
TSE:GLG opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. GLG Life Tech has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile
