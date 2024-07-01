GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$4.37 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Stock Performance

TSE:GLG opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. GLG Life Tech has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.

