Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CRWS opened at $5.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

About Crown Crafts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 33.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 27.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

