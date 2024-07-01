THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on July 18th

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $93.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.72. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

