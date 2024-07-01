Jennifer Ward Sells 5,738 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($34.00), for a total transaction of £153,778.40 ($195,075.99).
LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,723 ($34.54) on Monday. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 1,802 ($22.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,750 ($34.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,372.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,291.68. The firm has a market cap of £10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,324.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Halma’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
