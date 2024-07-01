Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 254 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 835 ($10.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,120.90 ($2,690.47).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 234 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,117.70 ($2,686.41).

On Tuesday, April 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 238 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,118.20 ($2,687.05).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.28) on Monday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 469.36 ($5.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 946 ($12.00). The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 862.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 842.74. The firm has a market cap of £462.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,475.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

