Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Declares $2.12 Annual Dividend

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.1249 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Noah has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Noah to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.3%.

NOAH stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Noah has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $638.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

