Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Purchases 18,133 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 209.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock worth $951,294,838. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

