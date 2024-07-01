Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 62.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

NFLX stock opened at $674.88 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

