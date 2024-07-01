The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$62.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.40.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4780876 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
