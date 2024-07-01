Wabash National Co. (WNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Wabash National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE WNC opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $983.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.56. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

WNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wabash National

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.