Ayala Co. (AYALY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Ayala Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AYALY opened at $9.60 on Monday. Ayala has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Get Ayala alerts:

Ayala Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.