Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG opened at $45.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

