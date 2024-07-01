Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SSD opened at $168.53 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.