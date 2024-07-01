Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,225 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.5% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78,981 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $895,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,025,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $895,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,540 shares in the company, valued at $44,025,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3 %

WMT stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

