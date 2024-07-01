Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $199.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

