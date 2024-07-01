Aspiriant LLC Buys 1,324 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,789 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.