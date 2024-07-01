Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,966,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $291,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

