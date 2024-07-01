Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Core Scientific stock opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

