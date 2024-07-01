Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $344.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

