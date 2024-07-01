Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.