NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $5.78 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.28 or 0.00008410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.78 billion and approximately $208.40 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,223,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,375,607 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

