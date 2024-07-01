Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $351.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.