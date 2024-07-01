Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $866,883.82 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00047598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,606,969,611 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

