Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 105,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

