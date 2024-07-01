Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 384 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 272,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

