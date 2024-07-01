Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 103 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after acquiring an additional 215,822 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.