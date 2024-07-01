Breakwater Capital Group Has $366,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $197.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day moving average is $191.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

