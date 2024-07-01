Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

