Breakwater Capital Group Has $499,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,228. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.