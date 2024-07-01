Breakwater Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 52,407 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

PFIG stock opened at $23.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

About Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

